Stanley Pringle faces long layoff amid ACL injury fears, says Cone

STANLEY Pringle sat out the 2021 PBA Governors Cup game of Barangay Ginebra on Friday night owing to a serious knee injury.

Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone disclosed the bad news following the Gin Kings' 108-82 win over NorthPort at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

The Barangay Ginebra coach added the initial diagnosis following an MRI on Pringle's knee was an ACL tear, but a second test showed otherwise.

"The initial one (diagnosis) and it struck my heart, he had an ACL," said Cone. "And then they had another look at it, and they're saying they don't believe it's an ACL injury."

"So they're now doing a second MRI to confirm its not an ACL injury."

'We're worried about it'

Cone added Pringle's troubled knee has been bothering him even during the Philippine Cup bubble in Bacolor, Pampanga, but the Kings only tried to manage it.

Just before the Governors Cup began, Ginebra went on a twice-a-day practice schedule that Cone felt eventually worsened Pringle's condition.

"We were worried about it," said Cone.

In practice a day after the Kings' 80-77 win over Alaska, Pringle had a collision with MJ Ayaay during scrimmage so he went for an MRI, Cone bared.

"He felt something on his knee. So he went to an MRI," said the Ginebra coach.

At the moment, the Kings are clueless on the exact condition of the veteran point guard, who was the Best Player of the Conference when Ginebra won the Philippine Cup in the Clark bubble last year.

"We don't know exactly if it is severe, or it could be for a few weeks, or it could be six to eight months," added Cone. "We're kind of shaky right now."

