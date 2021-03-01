Rob Wainwright set to reunite with Gavina in RoS coaching staff

ROB Wainwright is set for a PBA reunion with Chris Gavina.

The newly-promoted coach of Rain or Shine is looking to tap the services of his former deputy at Kia in time for the 46th season of Asia’s pioneering pro league.

“I think right now, he’s thinking of bringing Rob Wainwright na parang assistant niya na before,” said Rain or Shine co-team owner Raymund Yu on Monday of Gavina.

Gavina, 42, was named new head coach of the Elasto Painters, replacing Caloy Garcia, who was appointed active team consultant and head of basketball operations.

Wainwright should be a welcome boost to the team’s coaching staff, which now only has Mike Buendia and Ricky Umayam as deputies following the appointment of Gavina.

Gavina and Wainwright used to work together as part of the KIA coaching staff under then coach Manny Pacquiao, with Gavina largely known as the one who ran the day-to-day practices of the team and called the shots during the game when the boxing legend was usually not around.

Wainwright would later serve as part of Gavina’s staff when the latter assumed the coaching job of the franchise upon the exit of Pacquiao.

After the 2017 season, both Gavina and Wainwright left the KIA franchise.

In a way, Rain or Shine is nothing new as far as the 47-year-old Wainwright is concerned.

“He played for our team before. And we got him through the expansion draft sa pagsali namin sa PBA,” shared Yu. “So, may kaunti namang connection.”

The 6-foot-5 Fil-Am from Vallejo, California played three seasons with Rain or Shine from 2006 to 2009, and was part of the team that made it to the semifinals for the first time in franchise history during the 2008-09 Fiesta Conference.

Wainwright, a direct hire of Sta. Lucia in 2000, also had stints with Formula Shell and Coca-Cola, before ending his PBA career with Barako Bull in 2011.

He owns career averages of 8.4 points and 4.0 rebounds in 383 games.