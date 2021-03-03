Chris Gavina says Caloy Garcia will continue to play vital role at RoS

RAIN or Shine coach Chris Gavina said Caloy Garcia will continue to play a vital role with the Elastopainters as their new active consultant.

Gavina confirmed Garcia will still be in games in order to help out the team even after the former's promotion to head coach of the PBA ballclub.

“Obviously, his title is active consultant. He is still at practice. He is going to oversee things,” said Gavina.

Garcia has been at the helm on two separate occasions starting from 2008 to 2010 before sliding down to assistant coach after the hiring of Yeng Guiao.

When Guiao moved to NLEX, Garcia was once again promoted to head coach in 2016 before Rain or Shine made a decision last Monday to elevate Gavina to the post.

Shortly after his appointment, Gavina expressed gratitude to Garcia for the knowledge he was able to share during his stint as Rain or Shine coach.

Gavina pointed out that Garcia’s managerial role and coaching knowledge will also be important for Rain or Shine moving forward.

“He is pointing out possible adjustments and improvements as well as the overall picture of him being in control and making sure that they are being professional and doing their job,” he added.

Gavina also confirmed Rob Wainwright has been added to the coaching staff. The two will be reunited years after their first partnership with KIA.

Longtime assistants Mike Buendia and Ricky Umayam will remain deputies under Gavina.

“The only addition we’ve made is coach Rob Wainwright. He will be one of my assistants. I’ll be really relying on them heavily,” said Gavina.