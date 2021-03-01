Chris Gavina replaces Caloy Garcia as Rain or Shine coach

CHRIS Gavina was named the new Rain or Shine head coach on Monday.

The team made the announcement on its social media accounts ahead of the much-awaited PBA Rookie Draft, saying the erstwhile assistant coach is now taking over from Caloy Garcia at the helm of one of the league's top franchises.

"We are excited to announce the appointment of Chris Gavina as Rain or Shine’s Head Coach. He brings with him several years of experience as a coach in both the PBA and MPBL," Rain or Shine said in its Facebook page.

No reason was given on why Garcia stepped down in a franchise where he has spent nearly two decades, either as an assistant coach back during the team's successful days in the PBL to the PBA where he was elevated head coach after Yeng Guiao moved to NLEX back in 2018.

Garcia though is not leaving Rain or Shine, having been appointed as active consultant while remaining as head of basketball operations, the team announced.



Gavina, 42, was promoted to the head-coaching position after spending the past three seasons as one of Garcia's deputies.



Previously, Gavina was the assistant coach at Kia in 2016 behind Manny Pacquiao but acted as the de-facto coach. He was promoted to head coach in 2017 until being replaced a season later.



Gavina also held head-coaching positions in the MPBL with Valenzuela and Bacoor, a position which he will have to relinquish now that he is the full-fledged head coach of Rain or Shine in the PBA.

In his stay with the Mahindra franchise, Gavina led the Enforcer to a quarterfinal appearance in 2016, the only time in history the team made it to the playoffs.



Gavina also led Bacoor to second place in the South Division of last year’s Lakan Season but lost to third-seed Basilan in the division semifinals.