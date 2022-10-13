Von Pessumal feels blessed to have chance at playing for Ginebra

VON Pessumal wasn't keen on leaving a San Miguel side where he won four PBA championships. But he didn't end up in a bad place.

“Of course, it’s bittersweet not because na-trade ako but because ang tagal ko sa San Miguel. Mga kaibigan ko na mga players and the coaches," said Pessumal, who arrived at Barangay Ginebra in a three-team trade that also involved NorthPort.

"Pero ganun talaga ang life ng professional. Hindi mo masasabi kung kailan malilipat ng team. ‘Yung job ko is to play basketball," he added.

“I can’t complain,” Pessumal added. “I’m in one of the best teams in the PBA. I have to do my job and thankful na I have an opportunity to play with Ginebra. Of course, galing ako sa malakas na team na San Miguel tapos napunta ako sa championship contender team. Dadalhin ko lang ‘yung experience ko from San Miguel."

Pessumal said he is thankful to be playing for the most popular ballclub in the PBA, and he is now aware of how the energy of the fans can rub off on the team.

“Nagulat ako actually," he said. “Usually kalaban namin Ginebra. Parang na-feel ko ‘yung fans on our side. Ang laking boost pala talaga ng mga fans sa laro namin kasi ‘yung momentum, nagsu-swing sa amin.

"May mga instances sa game na ‘yung momentum sa amin, malaking swing kasi ‘yung fans nandoon. Thankful ako sa fans sa support nila,” the former Ateneo standout added.

Ginebra coach Tim Cone expects Pessumal to blossom with the Gin Kings after playing behind Marcio Lassiter at San Miguel. So far, he has played in all three games of the Gin Kings but in limited minutes, scoring his first three against Bay Area on Sunday.

The 29-year old is glad to have Cone behind him all the way.

“Thankful ako kay coach Tim kasi from Day One, ine-encourage niya ako. He is giving me an opportunity to contribute. Kailangan ko gawin is to make the most out of it. Gusto ko lang makatulong talaga sa team kasi buo na ‘tong team na ‘to. They have a system. May foundation na. Gusto ko lang mag-add ng firepower sa bench,” said Pessumal.

