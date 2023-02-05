Victolero says import McCree under evaluation, keeps mum on Hester

ERIC McCree’s job as Magnolia import is on the line after the Hotshots suffered a third straight loss on Sunday night in the PBA Governors Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Coach Chito Victolero said he will meet with his staff to assess the performance of the 29-year-old McCree, who previously suited up for the Utah Jazz.

The import was held to just 13 points and eight rebounds in Magnolia’s 100-98 setback at the hands of the undefeated San Miguel Beermen.

“This is the time we need to think (about McCree’s performance). Pag-uusapan yan ng mga coaches. Tignan natin,” the Magnolia coach said.

“We’ll try to assess him within the next 24 hours, and then decide if he’ll stay or we’ll change him.”

Victolero though remained mum about former Terrafirma import Antonio Hester coming in to replace McCree.

Hester is presently in Malaysia playing for the Zamboanga Valientes in the ASEAN Basketball League (ABL), but has been given the go-signal by management to return to Manila within the week and accept the Magnolia job.

“Right now, no comment pa,” said Victolero of Magnolia’s import plan. “Titingnan muna natin within the next 24 hours.”

The Hotshots won't be playing their next game until Friday against the Phoenix Fuel Masters at the Mall of Asia Arena.