    Magnolia to bring in Antonio Hester as new import in Governors Cup

    by Gerry Ramos
    17 hours ago
    Antonio Hester
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    MAGNOLIA needed change right away.

    Not wasting much time, the Hotshots decided to bring in a returning import in Antonio Hester in a bid to turn their campaign around in the PBA Governors Cup.

    Hester previously suited up for Terrafirma Dyip in the same conference last season, and is playing for the Zamboanga Valientes in the Asean Basketball League (ABL).

    But the Valientes were generous to release Hester, who is currently in Malaysia with the team.

    Antonio Hester Terrafirma vs ROS

    SPIN.ph learned Hester is set to fly back to Manila this week and start practicing with the Hotshots as replacement for Eric McCree.

    Magnolia went 0-2 with McCree going to its game against undefeated San Miguel on Sunday.

    The Hotshots suffered a third straight loss though, 100-98, as McCree was held to just 13 points and eight rebounds in 45 minutes of play.

      PHOTO: PBA Images

