San Miguel survives late Magnolia fightback, stays unbeaten

SAN Miguel passed its first acid test of the conference, defeating Magnolia Chicken Timplados, 100-98, on Sunday in the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The Beermen blew an early 12-point lead, regained the advantage for good during a key third quarter where they outscored their rivals, 32-19, then survived a late charge by the Hotshots to stay unbeaten under coach Jorge Gallent.

After winning their first three games by an average margin of 20 points, the Beermen proved they can pull through a close ballgame to earn their fourth win in as many games, joining Converge and NLEX at the top of the team standings.

The Hotshots remained winless in three games despite a huge fightback from a 16-4 deficit to even take the lead at the half, 51-47.

Cameron Clark finished with 19 points and 10 rebounds while Marcio Lassiter had 18 points behind a 6-of-10 shooting from threes. His last trey gave the Beermen a 95-88 lead with 3:03 left in the contest.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

CJ Perez added 17 points but missed two free throws in the endgame, setting up Magnolia’s final chance at tying or winning the game outright.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

San Miguel only escaped after Paul Lee missed a three-point attempt in Magnolia’s final possession.

“This was a test for us,” said San Miguel coach Jorge Gallent. “Magnolia is a very strong and well-organized team. This game was really big for us just to put us to where we stand in this league.”

Lee finished with 19 points while Jio Jalalon added 17 points, seven rebounds, and six steals for winless Magnolia.

Erik McCree had 13 points and eight rebounds but shot just 4-of-18 from the field in possibly his last game with Magnolia as the ballclub has made plans to bring in Antonio Hester as their new import.

Hester is currently playing for the Zamboanga Valientes in the ABL.

The scores:

San Miguel 100 – Clark 19, Lassiter 18, Perez 17, Fajardo 16, Cruz 13, Enciso 12, Brondial 3, Manuel 2, Bulanadi 0, Tautuaa 0.

Watch Now

Magnolia 98 – Lee 19, Jalalon 17, Barroca 13, McCree 13, Abueva 11, Laput 9, Escoto 9, Dela Rosa 4, Wong 3, Corpuz 0, Reavis 0, Mendoza 0.

Quarters: 26-29; 47-51; 79-70; 100-98.