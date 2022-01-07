Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Ginebra picks up free agent John Pinto to boost backcourt

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Nard Pinto Meralco vs Magnolia
    Ginebra gets a backup guard in John Pinto with Stanley Pringle out due to an injury.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    JOHN Pinto has taken his act to Barangay Ginebra, signing a three-year deal after declining a contract renewal with Meralco.

    The 31-year-old Pinto became an unrestricted free agent at the end of 2021.

    Pinto ends his two-year stint with the Bolts where he emerged as one of the key guards of the squad since joining the team in 2019.

    The signing shores up the backcourt of Barangay Ginebra, especially with Stanley Pringle out for the conference due to a knee injury.

    John PintoFormer Arellano guard John Pinto leaves Meralco to join Ginebra.

      Pinto played two games for the Bolts in the 2021 Governors' Cup, averaging 9.0 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists.

      The former Arellano guard had one of his best conferences of his career in the recent Philippine Cup where he averaged 8.3 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 19 games.

      Pinto was drafted in the second round by GlobalPort in 2014 and also played for the Kia franchise and Blackwater, who traded him in 2019 to Meralco for draft picks.

