Phoenix admits Banchero turned down offer for three-year extension

PHOENIX expressed its gratitude to guard Chris Banchero - brief as his stay was with the PBA franchise.

Phoenix team manager Paolo Bugia said the Fuel Masters tried their best to retain the services of the 33-year-old Fil-Italian, even to the extent of laying on the table a three-year contract offer.

But Banchero choose to exercise his right as unrestricted free agent after playing in his seventh year in the PBA and signed a similar three-year deal with Meralco.

“After exhausting all efforts to retain him including a three-year contract offer that any player would envy, sadly he will no longer represent the Phoenix team,” said the Fuel Masters in a statement just moments after Meralco announced the Banchero signing.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“We would like to thank him for his time and hard work while playing for Phoenix and wish him nothing but the best in his next journey.”

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.