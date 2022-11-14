Topex Robinson still likes Phoenix chances of making PBA playoffs

ANTIPOLO CITY – Topex Robinson doesn’t see any need for Phoenix to push the panic button right now.

Even after the Fuel Masters went down against No. 1 team Magnolia, 90-80, for their second straight loss in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup, Robinson still likes the chances of his team clinching a berth in the quarterfinals.

After winning five straight games, the Fuel Masters lost their last two for an even 5-5 record and are now tied with NorthPort for fifth and sixth places, respectively.

“The good thing about is we still have control of our destiny. We just have to play our cards right,” said Robinson. “It’s really nothing to worry about.”

The Fuel Masters will have a one-week rest before capping their elimination round campaign against San Miguel (Nov. 19) and Terrafirma (Nov. 26).

The schedule was in stark contrast to this week when Phoenix had to battle top teams Converge and Magnolia one after the other.

The Fuel Masters lost out to the FiberXers in a high-scoring game last Wednesday, 132-127, in a battle between the two hottest teams in the conference back then.

“We just came out of a tough game against Converge and we only had two days to prepare for Magnolia,” said Robinson.

“So fatigue will really set in,” added the Phoenix coach, who noted Magnolia last played a week ago against Blackwater.

At the same time, Robinson commended the Fuel Masters for making a game out of its contest against the Hotshots by rallying back from as much as a 19-point third quarter deficit to threaten at 76-83 with 7:24 left.

“It could have been a 20-point blowout or a 30 if we didn’t really pick it up in the second half,” said the Phoenix coach. “Nothing to be ashamed of with the way we played, we gave ourselves a chance to get close and we’re hoping for them to roll down. But they kept it. Again, it’s a good game for them.”