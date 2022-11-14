Familiar move? Danny I all smiles as Justin Arana pulls off game-winner from post

IT was no doubt a signature move reminiscent of the 'Demolition Man.'

Justin Arana delivered the winning basket, cappoing Converge's comeback from 17 points down, 102-101, against Rain or Shine to clinch a playoffs berth in the PBA Commissioner's Cup on Sunday night.

The rookie big man eluded the defense of Santi Santillan at the post behind some fancy footwork obviously courtesy of two-time MVP Danny Ildefonso, who is deputy coach of the FiberXers.

Arana finished with 17 points and seven rebounds as the FiberXers stretched their winning streak to seven straight games.

Ildefonso was all smiles at the Converge bench as he proudly saw Arana reaping the fruits of everything that has been taught to him.

"Ang laki ng improvement niya at siguradong mag-iimprove pa yan," said Ildefonso, one of the best big men ever to play in Asia's pioneering pro league.

"Hindi naman kasi siya mahirap turuan. Ang importante kasi handang makinig."

Arana did credit the 45-year-old Ildefonso for bearing with him and teaching him how to move and play under the basket.

"Since Day 1 na nag-practice ako sa Converge, si coach Danny na talaga ang nag gabay sa akin," said the No. 4 overall pick.

The guidance even extends outside the court, according to him.

"Siya nag-aalaga sa katawan ko, na kailangang kong magbuhat, at yung kinakain ko binabantayan niya," said Arana.

"Tapos nag one-on-one training kami sa post. Sobrang laking tulong niya sa akin para ma-adopt ko yung galaw na ginagawa niya dati sa PBA."

To be fair, Ildefonso said Arana already showed promise of becoming a threat at the post even before he began training him.

"Actually may galaw na rin naman siya dati pa. Kumbaga na-polish ko lang," he said.

Ildefonso said in only two conferences so far, Arana already knows how to pivot on either foot.

"Dati puro pa-kanan lang ang gusto niyan. Pero ngayon pati kaliwa kaya niya na" the Converge deputy added.

But Ildefonso said it’s not only Arana he exclusively trains at the post for Converge.

"Lahat naman ng bigs namin tinuturuan ko ng mga post plays. And OK naman sila," he said.

It just so happens, it's Arana who stands out and gets to move the same way as Danny I.