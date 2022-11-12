Rakocevic, Abueva double-doubles lead Magnolia to wire-to-wire win

MAGNOLIA Chicken Timplados captured its second straight win, beating Phoenix Super LPG, 90-80, on Saturday in the 2022-23 PBA Commissioner’s Cup at the Ynares Center.

Nick Rakocevic and Calvin Abueva had double-doubles in a wire-to-wire victory that enabled the Hotshots to keep first place in the leaderboard with a 7-1 win-loss record.

Phoenix, which trailed by as many as 19 points, went down to 5-5, losing its second straight game after goingon a five-match winning streak.

Rakocevic had 18 points and 18 rebounds, while Abueva finished with 15 points and 12 rebounds for Magnolia, which blew the game wide open after taking a 57-38 advantage in the third quarter.

Jio Jalalon added 12 points, eight rebounds, and nine assists while Mark Barroca had 11 points in the Hotshots win.

“When you look at the first quarter and the second quarter, I think our energy was much higher than theirs, and that was the key,” said Magnolia assistant coach Jason Webb.

“Coach Chito [Victolero] always preaches that we need to be a defensive team and we limited them to the smallest output in the fourth, which was the key,” said Webb, whose team now looks forward to the next match-up against San Miguel on Wednesday.

Sean Anthony tallied 17 points and 10 rebounds, but import Kaleb Wesson only had nine points although he grabbed 18 boards for the Fuel Masters.

The scores:

Magnolia 90 – Rakocevic 18, Abueva 15, Jalalon 12, Barroca 11, Lee 10, Sangalang 10, Dela Rosa 8, Wong 4, Dionisio 2, Corpuz 0, Ahanmisi 0.

Phoenix Super LPG 80 – Anthony 17, Jazul 11, Mocon 10, Wesson 9, Tio 7, Manganti 5, Rios 5, Perkins 4, Camacho 4, Garcia 3, Adamos 3, Robles 2, Pascual 0, Serrano 0.

Quarters: 27-18; 50-36; 76-66; 90-80.