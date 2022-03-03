Topex reacts to Cariaso anger at late timeout

PHOENIX Super LPG coach Topex Robinson said he made a decision to call a timeout late in their game against Alaska on Wednesday in order to avoid a collapse in the end game.

Robinson was seen speaking with Alaska assistants after head Aces coach Jeff Cariaso stormed out of the court without shaking the former's hand as the final buzzer sounded to the Fuel Masters’ 104-99 win.

Cariaso was apparently fuming over Phoenix calling a timeout with three seconds left in the contest and the Fuel Masters up five points.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Robinson, however, explained that he called a timeout in order for his team to be able to inbound the ball safely from the backcourt.

Strange things have happened in the endgame of PBA matches and he didn't want his team to suffer a loss in a weird ending, he explained.

“It’s part of the game. I made a decision to call a timeout because it’s in the backcourt and we were still up by five," Robinson said. "We want to make sure we don’t commit a turnover."

Continue reading below ↓

Tiebreak considerations

Observers pointed out that Phoenix was possibly looking to keep or even increase its five-point winning margin for tiebreaker purposes.

“A lot of things has happened here in the PBA wherein you relax and thought that you got the game in control. I have one more timeout and I’m going to use it,” said Robinson.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Robinson said calling a timeout was even proof of his respect for Alaska.

“I respected the team," he said. "I know their capability and I don’t want to be a victim of another bad decision."

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Garbage time timeouts aren't appreciated by a lot of veteran coaches, including Tim Cone and Tab Baldwin.

Robinson, however, took responsibility for the action.

“I’ll be responsible for that," the former Lyceum coach said. "It’s something I have to make as a coach. I’ll be responsible for that call."

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.