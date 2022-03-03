Smashing Maxwell debut as Phoenix beats Alaska to revive playoff bid

PHOENIX Super LPG snapped a three-game losing streak by beating Alaska, 104-99, on Thursday in the PBA Season 46 Governors’ Cup at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

Matthew Wright led the Fuel Masters with 26 points and 11 assists while Jason Perkins and RJ Jazul also delivered in Phoenix’s first game since Du’Vaughn Maxwell took over the import chores for the team.

Maxwell, a replacement for Dominique Sutton, sealed the victory for Phoenix with a lay-up with 20.5 seconds left to pad the lead to four, 103-99.

The win kept the Fuel Masters, who had four players scoring 20 points or more, back in the fight for the quarterfinal seat after evening their record to 5-5.

Alaska, meanwhile, slipped to 6-4, missing out on a chance to clinch a quarterfinal berth in a game where they came roaring back from a 15-point deficit.

“We know how important this game is for us. We know that Alaska is on a run. We respect the team so much. We want to make sure that we play it all out and making sure that we are focusing on what we prepared for,” said Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson.

Robinson though was seen speaking with the Alaska coaching staff after head coach Jeff Cariaso was seen walking away during the traditional shaking of hands after the contest.

Perkins had 22 points, while Jazul and Maxwell each had 21 points with Jazul also converting 4-of-7 from the threes.

Phoenix struck early, with Maxwell scoring a jumper to bring its lead to 27-12 in the first quarter. Wright added 10 in the third as Alaska jumped to an 81-74 lead after just a one-point lead at the half.

Alaska made a comeback and cut the deficit to one point, but Maxwell and Perkins stopped the momentum and got Phoenix a 99-94 lead.

Olu Ashaolu had 24 points and 10 rebounds, while Robbie Herndon chipped in 17 points for the Aces.

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 104 – Wright 26, Perkins 22, Jazul 21, Maxwell 21, Porter 6, Manganti 5, Melecio 3, Garcia 0, Pascual 0, Demusis 0, Rios 0, Robles 0.

Alaska 99 – Ashaolu 24, Herndon 17, DiGregorio 13, Ahanmisi 12, Teng 12, Tratter 7, Bulanadi 2, Racal 2, Ilagan 0, Stockton 0, Faundo 0.

Quarters: 31-20; 48-47; 81-74; 104-99.

