Cariaso rues ex-teammate’s act: ‘I expect more class from coach Topex’

ALASKA coach Jeff Cariaso admitted not expecting from someone as Phoenix counterpart Topex Robinson to call a timeout with a few seconds left to play and the outcome of the game already settled.

Robinson after all, was once a part of the Alaska franchise, which has always valued the maxim of winning with integrity.

“Coming from the Alaska culture, I expect more class from coach Topex in this particular situation,” explained Cariaso about the endgame incident that marred the Fuel Masters’ 104-99 win over the Aces in the PBA Governors Cup on Thursday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

A well-fought game that had Alaska battling back from a 15-point deficit was rather spoiled by the decision of Robinson to sue for his last timeout with three seconds left and the Fuel Masters already up by five with ball possession.

Cariaso was visibly upset by his former teammate’s action that he went straight to the Alaska locker room when the final buzzer sounded, foregoing the customary handshake at center court between the two teams after the game.

Robinson later said the move had something to do with the quirk of the quotient, especially with the race for the remaining playoffs berth getting a bit tight entering the homestretch of the eliminations.

While Cariaso is well aware of the conference format, he also pointed out that value and respect supersedes any numbers.

“I would think the respect for each other and both organizations have tremendous value over any quotient system in place,” he stressed.

“I would not have done that. But that’s me.”

Robinson and Cariaso were teammates with Alaska more than a decade ago, and part of the 2010 unit that won the Fiesta Conference in what was coach Tim Cone’s last championship with the franchise.

They also worked together for two seasons as deputies of former Aces coach Alex Compton.

With Alaska (6-4) still having to think of Magnolia for its remaining assignment, Cariaso would rather not embroiled himself and the Aces about the issue.

“Nonetheless, congratulations to him and the team,” he said of the Fuel Masters who evened their record at 5-5 and put an end to their three-game skid.

“Good luck moving forward."

