Topex glad to see balanced Phoenix effort: 'This is not just about Calvin'

PHOENIX Super LPG has picked up two wins as it waits for Calvin Abueva’s reinstatement in the league.

The Fuel Masters tallied their second win in as many tries after defeating NorthPort, 110-105, on Thursday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center.

The win came on the day the Games and Amusements Board recommended the reinstatement of Abueva’s license as a professional basketball player following the completion of a three-day seminar on the code of ethics of professional athletes.

Phoenix Super LPG coach Topex Robinson, however, prefers his team not to get ahead of themselves as they wait for Abueva.

“Everybody is waiting for Calvin to return. We are excited for him. But what’s in front of us is just us,” said Robinson. “Not until we see ‘The Beast’ come into our dugout, that’s the only time we are going to have him. As long as he is not here, we are going to keep on competing,” said Robinson.

So far, Robinson is glad that all his players have been contributing as he mentioned the unsung heroes that stepped forward in the victory.

“Calvin is not an excuse for us not to compete. Obviously, it’s always nice to have a Calvin Abueva on your team but this is not just about Calvin. This is not about Matt (Wright). It’s about everybody.”

“I just love seeing Dave Marcelo hit the three, Jay-R Reyes hitting those shots, Jansen Rios is solid on that last end and that’s what we celebrate. One guy is just a piece of the whole,” said Robinson.

The Phoenix Super LPG interim coach is hopeful Abueva will be able to return soon to the team.

“We are excited to see him back. We hope that he’ll be back and he’s going to bring so much energy. We are also happy that we are winning while waiting for Calvin to return. Hopefully, he’s going to return soon,” said Robinson.

