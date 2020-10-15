Calvin Abueva a step closer to reinstatement after passing post-seminar evaluation

CALVIN Abueva has completed the seminar on the Professional Athlete’s Code of Conduct with the Office of the Chairman of the Games and Amusements Board recommending the reinstatement of his professional license.

The recommendation was based on a report submitted by GAB Chairman’s Office official Kara Mallonga, who supervised the seminars held on October 6, 8, and 14 via virtual conference.

The recommendation is still subject to the board approval of GAB, but the completion of the seminar moves Abueva even closer to getting his pro basketball license back.

“The Professional Athlete’s Code of Conduct and Ethics seminar has been satisfactorily completed by Calvin Abueva as part of the pre-requisites for the reinstatement of his Games and Amusements Board Professional Basketball License. Based on the compliance to the documentary requirements and results of the post-seminar evaluation, reinstatement of his professional license is, therefore, recommended subject to the conditions and approval of the Board,” the report stated.

PHOTO: Calvin Abueva's IG Page

Mallonga said GAB also held separate discussions with Phoenix coach Topex Robinson, team manager Paolo Bugia, and Abueva’s former coach Alan Trinidad.

“The three were unanimous in affirming that they have seen a significant transformation in Abueva since resources have been made available to aid him in his road towards reformation and recovery,” the report stated.

The report added that Robinson, Bugia, and Trinidad mentioned that Abueva’s aggressive style of play may have caused him to be misunderstood by many.

“The three were consistent in stating that Abueva’s childlike manner may have caused him to get misunderstood by many since he’s in-court play style is quite aggressive given that his skills were not scientifically-acquired but rather developed in rough community settings,” the report said.

Abueva was suspended by the PBA indefinitely for his clothesline hit on TNT import Terrence Jones and a verbal altercation against Ray Parks’ girlfriend.

The report said that Abueva was cooperative and made his best efforts to do all the tasks, and participated in the discussions and had a fundamental understanding of the conduct and ethical expectations of professional athletes but might still need supplementary assistance from team management for consistent reinforcement.

The management of Phoenix Super LPG also expressed support to Abueva and agreed to provide him the assistance to deal with psychosocial pressures of being a pro basketball player.

