Perkins' career-high 31 points lead red-hot Phoenix past NorthPort

JASON Perkins scored a career-high 31 points as hot-shooting Phoenix Super LPG beat NorthPort, 110-105, on Thursday at the Angeles University Foundation Sports Arena and Cultural Center to gain a share of the lead in the PBA Philippine Cup.

Perkins and Matthew Wright hit four each of the 17 three-pointers the Fuel Masters had against the Batang Pier as they remained unbeaten in two games under new coach Topex Robinson - enough for a share of the lead with TNT.

Aside from grabbing 12 rebounds for a double-double, Perkins also sealed the victory by converting two free throws with 12 seconds left, 108-104.

NorthPort slid to 0-2.

Wright finished with 23 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in a fitting follow-up to his 36-point performance in the Fuel Masters’ opening win over Meralco.

An unsung hero was big man Justin Chua, who scored 17 points and made three of his five three-point shots.

Phoenix coach Topex Robinson was glad to get contributions from other players other than Wright, who he praised for willingly sharing the ball when the NorthPort defense focused on stopping him.

“It’s a blessing for us to really be given an opportunity to grow,” said Robinson. “We expected that it’s going to be a tough battle. We know that they are going to look at Matt. And Matthew knows that this is the best opportunity for him to build trust.

"Trust means that he is always going to look for his open teammates and trusting that his teammates will score. I guess that’s the beauty of this team right now."

Perkins buried a three to help the Fuel Masters regain the lead, 88-86. Chua and Jansen Rios joined the fray by hitting their own threes for a 101-94 lead, and Wright capped the run with another trey with 56.5 seconds, 106-99.

Incidentally, Phoenix also buried 17 triples in its first match in the bubble.

Christian Standhardinger poured in 28 points and 11 rebounds, and Sean Anthony added 23 points, 12 rebounds, and 10 assists in a losing effort for the winless Batang Pier.

The scores:

Phoenix Super LPG 110 – Perkins 31, Wright 23, Chua 17, Jazul 10, Heruela 9, Rios 8, Intal 5, Napoles 4, Marcelo 3, Reyes 0, Garcia 0.

NorthPort 105 – Standhardinger 28, Anthony 23, Lanete 17, Ferrer 14, Taha 7, Nabong 6, Elorde 4, Cruz 2, Revilla 2, Guinto 2, Manganti 0, Subido 0.

Quarters: 23-23; 55-51; 83-77; 110-105.