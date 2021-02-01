Devoted TnT Tropang Giga Harvey Carey retires after 17 PBA seasons

A true-blue Tropang Giga.

Big man Harvey Carey is calling it a career after 17 seasons of playing in the PBA, all of which was spent with the TnT franchise.

The soft-spoken, 41-year-old Fil-Am was the only remnant of TnT’s first ever league championship in 2003 when it won the all-Filipino crown.

In all, Carey, selected No. 4 overall by the Tropang Giga in the 2003 draft, won a total of seven championships with the banner ballclub of the Manny V. Pangilinan group.

Team manager Gabby Cui confirmed Carey's decision to finally hang his jersey as he is currently with his family in the US. The 6-foot-3 forward is from San Francisco, California and a product of Sonoma State.

PBA chairman Ricky Vargas, long-time TnT board of governor, expressed gratitude for the long service Carey served with the franchise.

“I am personally grateful to Harvey for his loyalty, honesty, and contributions to the team. He has been a quiet pillar of strength in building the TnT culture,” Vargas said in a statement.

Continue reading below ↓

“We wish’ Harvey the very best as he moves on and our doors will always be open to Harvey. Thank you and stay in touch.”

Carey is the second veteran player to formally retire prior to the league’s 46th season after NLEX guard Cyrus Baguio.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The retired Tropang Giga was an All-Star in 2011, a part of the Mythical Second Team in 2003, and an All-Defensive team member in 2007.

He last played for TnT during the Philippine Cup bubble as the team finished runner-up behind eventual champion Barangay Ginebra.

Vargas said the team understands Carey's decision to stay at the US in the company of his family in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"While management regrets losing Harvey, who has been a great teammate and leads by example who has been part of TnT Tropang Giga since he started his career and helped us win championships," said the PBA chairman. "We do fully understand and appreciate the motivation of Harvey to stay with his family in the USA."

Continue reading below ↓

Carey is a member of both the 1,000 offensive rebounds and 2,000 defensive rebounds club. He has career averages of 6.9 points and 6.7 rebounds.