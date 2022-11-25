Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    PBA

    TNT import Matt Mobley drops Carey's No. 4 jersey after Alapag cries foul

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    harvey carey, jimmy alapag matt mobley

    TNT will be replacing the jersey number of new import Matt Mobley after its former player Jimmy Alapag pointed out that the No. 4 worn by longtime teammate Harvey Carey should be retired.

    On the PBA’s Instagram account, Alapag, now the assistant coach of the Stockton Kings in the NBA G League, noted that no one should wear the No. 4 TNT jersey anymore in deference to the contributions of Carey to the ballclub.

    “No disrespect to the new TNT import, but NO WAY should he be wearing Harvey Carey’s jersey number,” Alapag commented under a video uploaded by the PBA that showed Mobley in action wearing Carey’s jersey number.

    [READ: Tributes pour in for 'true professional' Harvey Carey]

    Mobley wore the No. 4 jersey in his first game against the Bay Area Dragons after he took over the spot of Cameron Oliver on Wednesday.

    “18 years, 7 CHAMPIONSHIPS, and unquestionable character, work ethic, and leadership. He deserves better,” wrote the former Gilas Pilipinas captain, punctuating his comment with the #RetireNumber4 hashtag.

      TNT coach Chot Reyes was quick to respond to Alapag’s comment, taking responsibility for the decision to assign Mobley the jersey number 4.

      “Agree. That’s our fault, and we will correct this,” wrote Reyes.

      Alapag and Carey were longtime teammates at TNT after being drafted in the first round in 2003. Carey was picked first at fourth, while Alapag was selected at 10th.

      harvey carey jersey

      Together, Alapag and Carey won six championships together with the TNT franchise until they parted ways after Alapag retired in 2015. Alapag’s jersey No. 3 was also retired by the ballclub.

      Carey went on to play for TNT until in 2020, his 17th season in the league before announcing his retirement in 2021.

