COLUMN: TNT to pull offer for Mikey after he misses flight yet again

CHICAGO - The Mikey Williams soap opera drags on. And it's anything but amusing.

A top official of TNT sent me a message this morning saying that Mikey Williams missed his flight from the U.S. earlier today. Again. An hour later, a player also told me the disgruntled star was missing in practice.

This is the second time that the nimble, sweet-shooting 6-foot-2 guard used his agility to evade boarding his assigned flight.

The team had booked his itinerary, saving Williams both the costs and the hassles of procuring one, especially in a summer dubbed as "revenge travel" following the easing of protocols implemented during the height of the pandemic.

Listed at 190 pounds, and probably more meaty now following a long layoff, Williams is slowly becoming unwanted baggage for the flagship franchise of the MVP group.

Aside from being unpredictable and allegedly mercurial, it's now safe to attach one more trait to describe Mikey Williams: Irresponsible.

AND TNT IS NO LONGER WILLING TO JUST LAY DOWN AND TAKE THE ABUSE.

Sources just told me that the team "is ready to pull the offer" they gave Williams. And if he, in a moment of clarity, decides to finally return to the Philippines, he will have to pay his way and book his own flight.

TnT's message is simple here: Fool me once, shame on me. Fool me twice, shame on you.

And if your math is adequate enough, it's not hard to put two and two together. The Tropang Giga have recently appointed a new team manager - Jojo Lastimosa - who will handle Williams with brass knuckles, not kid gloves.

I don't want to inject the meaning of life in this hot topic but I feel the unbearable urge to ask Williams how can he be so unhappy when he is so blessed and gifted at the same time?

By most accounts, Williams got all that he negotiated for, including the money which is "mahigit pa nga sa P1 million a month," according to a source familiar with the talks.

He also got security of tenure through a lengthy contract that could potentially run through four years.

BURNED BRIDGES.

His reps in the US, who are concerned that his continuing absence is undermining TNT's Philippine Cup title defense, have pleaded for Williams to report to the team for weeks now.

Williams may have burned that bridge, too, arguing with them and insisting he has stuff to take care of in LA that is apparently more important than his actual job of playing for TNT.

Where is this man's sense of priorities?

"He is not great at replying," a source said of Williams' ability to return calls and messages.

"So he no longer wants to play here with us?" a TNT player asked me.

Only God knows, pare.

But this much I can tell you, Mikey Williams, although on a smaller scale talent-wise, is fast becoming the Kyrie Irving of the PBA.

