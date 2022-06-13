Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Tue, Jun 14
    PBA

    Jolas leaves NLEX to take on new role as TNT team manager

    by spin.ph staff
    3 hours ago

    JOJO Lastimosa has left Yeng Guiao's coaching staff at NLEX to take on a new role as team manager of TNT Tropang Giga under coach Chot Reyes.

    Guiao confirmed the move on Monday, saying his erstwhile top deputy will take on a managerial role to the Road Warriors' sister team under the MVP Group umbrella.

    "It was a personal advancement opportunity for him," said Guiao of Lastimosa, one of the league's 25 Greatest Players after a great career at Alaska and Purefoods.

    [See Jolas looks back on Alaska glory years]

    "We are not getting in the way of his personal advancement. We are appreciative and thankful for his service to NLEX. We wish him the best in this new challenge for him."

    No replacement has been named, although Guiao still has veteran Adonis Tierra, Borgie Hermida, Emman Monfort, Ford Arao, and Jig Mendoza in his staff.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "We will miss [Lastimosa] a lot, but we have a competent coaching staff that can carry on and take over his duties and responsibilities," Guiao said.

      Continue reading below ↓
      Continue reading below ↓
      Recommended Videos

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      PBA Updates
      topicMatt NietotopicYeng GuiaotopicNorman BlacktopicJune Mar FajardotopicWillie MarcialtopicTerrence Romeo
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again