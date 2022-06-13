Jolas leaves NLEX to take on new role as TNT team manager

JOJO Lastimosa has left Yeng Guiao's coaching staff at NLEX to take on a new role as team manager of TNT Tropang Giga under coach Chot Reyes.

Guiao confirmed the move on Monday, saying his erstwhile top deputy will take on a managerial role to the Road Warriors' sister team under the MVP Group umbrella.

"It was a personal advancement opportunity for him," said Guiao of Lastimosa, one of the league's 25 Greatest Players after a great career at Alaska and Purefoods.

"We are not getting in the way of his personal advancement. We are appreciative and thankful for his service to NLEX. We wish him the best in this new challenge for him."

No replacement has been named, although Guiao still has veteran Adonis Tierra, Borgie Hermida, Emman Monfort, Ford Arao, and Jig Mendoza in his staff.

"We will miss [Lastimosa] a lot, but we have a competent coaching staff that can carry on and take over his duties and responsibilities," Guiao said.

