Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Sun, Jun 12
    PBA

    Mikey Williams sighting in TNT warmup turns out to be a Pogoy prank

    by Gerry Ramos
    2 hours ago
    undefined

    ANTIPOLO – A Mikey Williams sighting was reported as TNT was warming up for its PBA Philippine Cup game against Converge on Sunday at the Ynares Center.

    It turned out to be a prank.

    Roger Pogoy wore the No. 5 jersey of the prolific Fil-Am guard while the Tropang Giga were doing their early shooting practice opposite the FiberXers before a handful fans who arrived early for the doubleheader.

    [See Waiting game continues for TNT as Mikey drags feet]

    The sight of Pogoy doing some crossover moves and then hitting jumpers on the court ala Mikey convinced some people that Williams was finally back in the country to play again for the franchise.

    TV5's Carlo Pamintuan caught the moment and posted this on his Twitter page:

    Continue reading below ↓
    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Worth a laugh

    “Secret,” said Pogoy when showed the photo and asked if he was the one wearing Williams’ uniform.

    But once the entire Tropang Giga unit was already inside the court, Pogoy had changed back to his regular No. 16 jersey.

    A check with TNT disclosed Williams, who was named Rookie of the Year last season, remains in the US as there are still issues yet to be resolved as far as his contract renegotiation with the franchise is concerned.

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    PBA Updates
    topicAlex CabagnottopicRobert BolicktopicTab BaldwintopicArwind SantostopicPaul LeetopicCalvin Abueva
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again