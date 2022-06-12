Mikey Williams sighting in TNT warmup turns out to be a Pogoy prank

ANTIPOLO – A Mikey Williams sighting was reported as TNT was warming up for its PBA Philippine Cup game against Converge on Sunday at the Ynares Center.

It turned out to be a prank.

Roger Pogoy wore the No. 5 jersey of the prolific Fil-Am guard while the Tropang Giga were doing their early shooting practice opposite the FiberXers before a handful fans who arrived early for the doubleheader.

The sight of Pogoy doing some crossover moves and then hitting jumpers on the court ala Mikey convinced some people that Williams was finally back in the country to play again for the franchise.

TV5's Carlo Pamintuan caught the moment and posted this on his Twitter page:

Worth a laugh

“Secret,” said Pogoy when showed the photo and asked if he was the one wearing Williams’ uniform.

But once the entire Tropang Giga unit was already inside the court, Pogoy had changed back to his regular No. 16 jersey.

A check with TNT disclosed Williams, who was named Rookie of the Year last season, remains in the US as there are still issues yet to be resolved as far as his contract renegotiation with the franchise is concerned.

