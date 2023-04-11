Misfiring RR Pogoy not complaining about Brownlee defensive assignment

ROGER Pogoy vows to be better on both ends of the floor for TNT come Game 2 of the PBA Governors Cup Finals against reigning champion Barangay Ginebra.

The 30-year-old guard struggled with his shots in the Tropang Giga’s 102-90 loss in the series opener where he was held to 2-of-10 shooting from the field, including 1-of-5 from beyond the arc.

He finished with six points and two rebounds, obviously a far cry from his conference average of 19.1 points and 4.9 rebounds heading to the best-of-seven title series.

Of course, Pogoy was also handed the difficult task of trying to contain Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee, who exploded for 31 points including 17 in the first quarter that set the tone for the Kings’ runaway win.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

But the veteran shooting guard isn't using that as an excuse.

“Next game, hahanapan ko ng paraan 'yan,” vows Pogoy.

The Cebuano hotshot said he doesn’t mind being assigned the task of guarding Brownlee, but at the same time, expects to deliver on offense.

“Nasa coaches na mga yun. Basta kung ano ang ipatrabaho nila sa akin, depensa man yan o opensa, gagawin ko,” added Pogoy.