Relentless Ginebra too hot to handle for TNT in lopsided Game One

BARANGAY Ginebra opened the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup Finals with an impressive 102-90 win over TNT on Sunday at the Smart-Araneta Coliseum.

The finals protagonists were coming off an extended 11-day break, but the Kings showed no signs of rust as Jamie Malonzo helped Ginebra build a big lead early and never let up before 11,580 fans at the Big Dome.

Jamie Malonzo finished with 21 points after being held to just four in the first half while Scottie Thompson put together a triple double of 10 points, 13 rebounds, and 11 assists in his first Finals game without LA Tenorio by his side.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

Justin Brownlee added 31 points and 12 rebounds while Christian Standhardinger chipped in 16 points and 11 rebounds for the Gin Kings, who were never threatened after TNT big man Poy Erram left the game on back-to-back fouls at the final 9:51 mark.

