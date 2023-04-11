Justin Chua a gametime decision as TNT tries to square PBA Finals

JUSTIN Chua is a gametime decision for TNT im Game Two of the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup Finals against Barangay Ginebra.

The TNT big man told SPIN.ph there is still no clear prognosis on his right knee injury to make him available for the second game of the best-of-seven championship series on Wednesday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Chua only played for three minutes in the series opener on Sunday before hurting his right knee while taking a shot from the low block against Barangay Ginebra import Justin Brownlee.

The former Ateneo center started out strong in Game One, tallying three points, two rebounds, and one block before going down with the injury.

Chua will be needed for Game Two especially after Kelly Williams sat out the finals series opener due to an injury he suffered during the quarterfinals.

TNT’s frontcourt became even thinner over the course of Game One when Poy Erram fouled out with still nine minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.