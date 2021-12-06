Meralco says Tiu still part of coaching staff, no longer with N Ecija

MERALCO is keeping Charles Tiu as part of its coaching staff in the PBA Governors Cup.

Team manager Paolo Trillo said Tiu remains part of coach Norman Black’s staff after vacating his post as head coach of the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the MPBL.

Tiu has not spoken on the matter, but insiders bared Carlo Tan is calling the shots for the Rice Vanguards.

'Misconception'

“I think there was just a misconception that he’s still with Nueva Ecija,” said Trillo. “He remains part of our coaching staff.”

Tiu came on board at Meralco during the last Philippine Cup.

The development should all but rule out plans for a Marc Pingris and PJ Simon comeback with the Rice Vanguards in the MPBL Invitational.

But there should be no conflict with Tiu’s appointment as coach of the St. Benilde Blazers as members of PBA coaching staff are allowed to handle college teams as in the case of Barangay Ginebra’s Olsen Racela, who mentors the FEU Tamaraws.

“Charles has the blessing of Meralco management on that,” said Trillo.

