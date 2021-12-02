Charles Tiu named new St. Benilde Blazers head coach

CHARLES Tiu will coach the College of St. Benilde Blazers in NCAA Season 97.

The school's Center for Sports Development (CSD) made the announcement on Thursday. Tiu succeeds TY Tang at the helm.

Tiu is no stranger to the team as he worked as deputy since Tang took over the Blazers program in 2016. He has also won titles as head coach of Mighty Sports, capturing the 2019 Jones Cup in Taiwan and the 2020 Dubai International Basketball Championship.

Locally, Tiu has also worked as the head coach for the Nueva Ecija Rice Vanguards in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League (MPBL). He was recently hired to be a part of coach Norman Black's staff in Meralco and is also one of the assistant coaches for the Gilas Pilipinas Youth team.

As the head coach for Go for Gold, he also captured the 2018 PBA D-League Foundation Cup.

Aside from his basketball duties, Tiu also works as a newscaster for CNN Philippines and occasionally as an analyst for PBA Rush.

Continue reading below ↓

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Charles Tiu takes over the CSB Blazers from TY Tang.



Tiu previously served as a deputy to Rajko Toroman in Smart Gilas and Barako Bull. He takes the lead for the Blazers after Tang took a leave of absence and immigrated to Canada with his family in September.

It now falls on Tiu's shoulders to end St. Benilde's two-decade long Final Four drought, with its last semifinal appearance coming in 2002.

Continue reading below ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Blazers came close in NCAA Season 95, finishing fifth with an even 9-9 card.

The brother of former Rain or Shine and Ateneo star Chris Tiu, however, will have a tough time at hand with Justin Gutang and Kendrix Belgica set to graduate. It now falls on the shoulders of transferee Will Gozum and holdovers like Jimboy Pasturan to lead the charge when NCAA competitions resume.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.