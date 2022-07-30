Cone expects physicality to continue as Ginebra, Meralco dispute semis spot

BARANGAY Ginebra coach Tim Cone said he expects Game Three to be physical as well as the Kings look to book a spot in the semifinals against Meralco on Sunday in the PBA Philippine Cup quarterfinals.

Tim Cone on playoff physicality

Cone said he believes the many instances of physicality that occurred throughout the series will continue for Sunday’s clash to be held at the Mall of Asia Arena.

“I assume it’s going to be the same,” said Cone.

Ginebra won, 94-87, on Friday at the Filoil EcoOil Centre in San Juan to equalize the best-of-three series against its nemesis in the finals of the Governors’ Cup. Cone described Friday’s clash as a “man’s game” with the physical nature of the contest.

Even before the start of Game Two, a skirmish already occurred following a confrontation between Christian Standhardinger and Franky Johnson during the warm-ups.

Exchanges were also seen during the match, with the shot already reaching social media after Chris Newsome posted a video of an elbow by Prince Caperal from behind.

Continue reading below ↓

Cone admitted he only heard about the incident between Standhardinger and Johnson as he was more focused on the game at hand on Friday.

“Beginning of the game, I can’t worry about that. I’m sure the league will sort it out afterwards. I don’t know the details. I heard it, and forget it. I have to focus on the game,” said Cone.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Cone said he was no longer surprised with what transpired in Game Two since it was also physical during the series opener.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The Ginebra coach hope that his team will continue to keep up with the expected physicality of the rubber match.

“The last game was really physical too especially on their end. We just didn’t respond very well. We responded better with the physicality. We have to respond in Game Three as well,” Cone said.

“They're showing their desire by the way they are coming out and playing physically, diving all over the floor, Hodge throwing his body around everywhere. They are showing their great desire that they have. We are just trying to match it. We are trying to match that physicality. For us to come out and play well in Game Three, we are going to have to continue to match that physicality. That’s really the name of the game in this series,” said Cone.

Continue reading below ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.