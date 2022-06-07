Javee Mocon now a Phoenix player as trade approved by PBA

JAVEE Mocon is officialy a Phoenix player.

The PBA trade committee formally approved on Tuesday the trade that sent Rain or Shine's wantaway player to Phoenix in exchange for Nick Demusis, a 2022 first-round draft pick, and a second-round pick in 2023.

The approval comes just hours after the trade papers reached the Commissioner's Office, whose trade committee wasted no time clearing the deal that sends Mocon to his second team since being drafted No. 6 overall in the 2018 PBA rookie draft.

Mocon’s transfer to Phoenix could cushion the looming departure of top Phoenix star Matthew Wright, who could be the next key player from the Phoenix side that got as far as the 2020 Philippine Cup Finals to head out the door.

Wright, according to SPIN.ph sources, will be heading to the Japan B.League once his Phoenix contract ends at the conclusion of the PBA Philippine Cup.

On the other hand, the 6-4 Demusis found himself on the move to Rain or Shine, just two weeks after signing a one-year contract extension with Phoenix.

Demusis was picked by the Fuel Masters in the second round of last year’s draft at No. 18 overall and played in 25 games last season, averaging 2.9 points and 2.9 rebounds.

