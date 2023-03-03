Former UP star Zavier Lucero says he'd 'love to play in the PBA'

WHILE Zavier Lucero has already played his last game in the UAAP, the former UP Fighting Maroon is not closing the door on a return to Philippine basketball.

In a fan Q&A on his official Instagram account, Lucero shared positive progress on his recovery from a partial ACL tear suffered in the UAAP Season 85 finals against Ateneo.

"[The recovery is taking] too long but I'm getting better week by week," said the Fil-Am high-flyer, "Don't take walking for granted."

When asked about the next chapter of his playing career, the wiry high-flyer said no decision has been made but is open to a return to the Philippines and a possible stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the future.

"To all asking where I'm playing next, if it's PBA or overseas, I'm not sure yet. I just started walking [again] but would love to play in the PBA," said Lucero.

"[Joining the Gilas team is also a] dream of mine for sure!"

Lucero leaves a big void in UP's roster as the Fighting Maroons seek to reclaim the UAAP men's basketball title which they lost to the Blue Eagles last season.