Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Mar 3
    UAAP-MENS

    Former UP star Zavier Lucero says he'd 'love to play in the PBA'

    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    zavier lucero

    WHILE Zavier Lucero has already played his last game in the UAAP, the former UP Fighting Maroon is not closing the door on a return to Philippine basketball.

    In a fan Q&A on his official Instagram account, Lucero shared positive progress on his recovery from a partial ACL tear suffered in the UAAP Season 85 finals against Ateneo.

    READ: Danny I plays first PBA game in eight years

    "[The recovery is taking] too long but I'm getting better week by week," said the Fil-Am high-flyer, "Don't take walking for granted."

    When asked about the next chapter of his playing career, the wiry high-flyer said no decision has been made but is open to a return to the Philippines and a possible stint with Gilas Pilipinas in the future.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      "To all asking where I'm playing next, if it's PBA or overseas, I'm not sure yet. I just started walking [again] but would love to play in the PBA," said Lucero.

      "[Joining the Gilas team is also a] dream of mine for sure!"

      Lucero leaves a big void in UP's roster as the Fighting Maroons seek to reclaim the UAAP men's basketball title which they lost to the Blue Eagles last season.

      ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓
      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Watch Now
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again