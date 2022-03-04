News you need to know: Cariaso offended by Topex TO, Jericho Cruz's SMB debut

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday:

Sports roundup March 3

Jeff Cariaso vs Topex Robinson

Two longtime allies were at odds on Thursday night.

Alaska coach Jeff Cariaso took offense to Phoenix counterpart Topex Robinson for calling a seemingly unnecessary timeout with their PBA Governors’ Cup game looking like it was beyond doubt.

Cariaso skipped the traditional handshake between coaches after Robinson called a timeout with three seconds left with the Fuel Masters up by five points, a spread that became the final score, 104-99.

Robinson, a former Cariaso teammate and fellow Aces deputy coach, explained that he was only trying to avoid a collapse in the endgame.

Cariaso, however, was disappointed.

“Coming from the Alaska culture, I expect more class from coach Topex in this particular situation.”

Jericho Cruz SMB debut

San Miguel coach Leo Austria insisted he had nothing to do about Jericho Cruz’s transfer to the Beermen despite their Adamson connection.

Austria said Cruz has long wanted to play for the PBA’s most successful team, even before he was a pro, even inquiring to Austria how he can get to San Miguel after his first three years in the league.

“After ng kanyang first three years [sa PBA], he asked me how [he can] get to San Miguel. [Sabi ko] it’s hard because you are a key player [and it won't happen] unless some teams will trade you to San Miguel,” Austria said after SMB’s 104-100 win over Rain or Shine in a game where Cruz made his debut with three points and two boards in 11 minutes.

"But it didn’t happen, until dumating itong free agency. I didn’t know na merong mga feelers, siguro ‘yung manager niya na nakikipag-usap sa amin,” the SMB coach added.

Sibol SEA Games pool

The Sibol national team is sending a 54-man pool to the Hanoi Southeast Asian Games – twice the size of the contingent in the 2019 home edition.

"For the official registration under Sibol and prior to the competition, it was already discussed as to how many athletes we will finalize for each event," said Philippine Esports Organization secretary general Joebert Yu in a message to Spin.ph.

Check out the entire list here.

