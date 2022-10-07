Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    News you need to know: Chot, Jolas fined; Celda freed; Rakocevic update

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    Chot Reyes Nick Rakocevic Reden Celda
    Chot Reyes, Nick Rakocevic, and Reden Celda occupied Thursday's headlines.
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño | Marlo Cueto

    HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

    Sports news October 6

    Chot, Jolas slapped fines

    TNT coach Chot Reyes is paying the price for his emotional outburst, alongside team manager Jojo Lastimosa, at the end of the Tropang Giga’s controversial 94-92 loss to Magnolia in the PBA Commissioner’s Cup on Wednesday.

    Reyes will pay P50,000 for crossing the court and confronting league officials to question the foul on Calvin Oftana that led to Paul Lee’s game-winning free throws.

    Lastimosa, for his part, is slapped a P20,000 fine for joining Reyes in complaining to the officials, led by deputy commissioner Eric Castro, who stood by the referees’ decision.

    "Clearly, Oftana hit Paul Lee in the left forearm with a swipe," Castro said, adding the league is consistently strict on contact made against a shooter. "Kami naman, umaamin if mali ang referees. But in this case, they made the right call."

    Nick Rakocevic injury update

    Magnolia is holding its breath over the status of import Nick Rakocevic.

    The Chicken Timplados workhorse underwent an MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) on Thursday to check the right knee he hurt late in the game against TNT at the Big Dome.

    While waiting for the result, sources said Magnolia officials have asked around for a possible replacement import, sources said.

      Reden Celda back in PBA

      Reden Celda gained a new lease on his PBA life after NLEX plucked him out of the free-agent market.

      A free agent since Terrafirma declined to renew his contract, the veteran combo guard gets a chance at the Road Warriors, the team that drafted him in the second round in 2016.

      Road Warriors team representative Ronald Dulatre said coach Frankie Lim invited Celda to take part in NLEX practices for a possible spot due to injuries.

