Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Thu, Oct 6
    PBA

    Chot Reyes fined P50,000, Jolas P20,000 for post-game rant

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    Chot Reyes
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    CHOT Reyes was on Thursday fined P50,000 for crossing the court to confront league officials in the aftermath of TNT's 94-92 loss to Magnolia in their PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

    New TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa was also fined P20,000 for joining Reyes in complaining to league officials led by deputy commissioner Eric Castro over the disputed foul slapped on Calvin Oftana that led to Paul Lee's winning free throws.

    Aside from imposing the fines, the PBA Commissioner's Office also bared that three different camera angles reviewed by the technical committee showed that the referees made the 'correct call' in the contentious play.

    The video evidence also found the referees were in the right position to make the call, Castro said.

    Watch Now
    ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

    We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

    Read Next
    read more stories about:
    Watch Now
    PBA Updates
    topicJericho CruztopicArwind SantostopicJune Mar FajardotopicWillie MarcialtopicSol MercadotopicNorman Black
    Sorry, no results found for
    Read the Story →
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
    POLL

      Retake this Poll
      • Quiz

      Quiz Result
      Take this Quiz Again