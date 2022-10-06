Chot Reyes fined P50,000, Jolas P20,000 for post-game rant

CHOT Reyes was on Thursday fined P50,000 for crossing the court to confront league officials in the aftermath of TNT's 94-92 loss to Magnolia in their PBA Commissioner's Cup at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

New TNT team manager Jojo Lastimosa was also fined P20,000 for joining Reyes in complaining to league officials led by deputy commissioner Eric Castro over the disputed foul slapped on Calvin Oftana that led to Paul Lee's winning free throws.

Aside from imposing the fines, the PBA Commissioner's Office also bared that three different camera angles reviewed by the technical committee showed that the referees made the 'correct call' in the contentious play.

The video evidence also found the referees were in the right position to make the call, Castro said.

