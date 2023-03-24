LOOK: SMB players show LA Tenorio some love

ANTIPOLO CITY – This one’s bigger than basketball.

Despite a 121-112 loss to Barangay Ginebra in Game 1 of their PBA Governors Cup semifinals series, players and staff of the San Miguel Beermen went over to LA Tenorio to show their support in the biggest battle of his career.

The 38-year-old Tenorio appreciated the gesture and more so, coach Tim Cone, who’s like a father to the Ginebra playmaker dating back to their days with Alaska franchise.

“I appreciate the way the whole San Miguel team came down after the game and despite losing, went over and greeted LA and made sure he felt love,” noted Cone after the game at the Ynares Center.

“I think the whole league and whole country is behind him.”

SMB veteran guard Chris Ross also retweeted a SPIN.ph video of him giving Tenorio's parents a hug and said this:

Of course, San Miguel is also dear to Tenorio’s heart.

It was where his legendary career began in 2006 when the franchise picked him as the No. 4 overall pick in the draft. He later played for two seasons with the Beermen.

“Naging player din naman namin si LA kaya naging close ko rin yan,” said longtime San Miguel utility Gani Malindog, who had his photo taken with Tenorio.

Gani’s second child incidentally, is a godchild of Tenorio.

“Gusto niya nga raw makita si Ninong LA niya sana kaso may school kasi siya,” said Malindog.

Despite the outpouring of support, Cone said it’s imperative for people to give Tenorio some space as he tries to fully recover from his stage 3 colon cancer.

“He wants to be as private as it can,” said the Ginebra coach. “It’s been tough on us, but it’s been much, much tougher for him and his family. And it doesn’t get any tougher than this kind of battle.”