Cone on Tenorio's presence: 'I find it selfless on his part to be here'

ANTIPOLO – Barangay Ginebra coach Tim Cone said it was an honor for his team that LA Tenorio showed up to help in any way despite his health situation.

Tenorio joined the Gin Kings as part of the coaching staff in Game One of the 2023 PBA Governors’ Cup semifinals which his team won, 121-112, just three days after announcing that he's battling Stage Three colon cancer.

“I don’t want to speak too much about LA because he’s asked to be private about it. He has been definite to the team and to the coaching staff and management that he wants things to make it as private as it can. I don’t want to disclose a lot of things,” said Cone.

“It’s a great honor that he is here with us and doing things that he wants to do while doing things that he needs to do. I feel honored that he is spending time with us. He is so valuable. He has been our leader since I’ve been here and even when I was with Alaska 14, 15 years ago, he was our leader back then. He is just a natural born leader,” said Cone.

“I just find it selfless on his part to be here. And the whole team feels that,” said Cone.

Cone said it goes without saying that Ginebra is playing this conference for Tenorio.

“It’s kinda corny that we are doing this for LA. Of course, we are doing this for LA. I don’t think it needs to be said. I don’t believe it needs to be repeated. He honors us by his presence. Hopefully, we can honor him by playing hard and playing with his image,” said Cone.

Tenorio politely declined to be interviewed after the game as he is scheduled to visit a church nearby.

“It’s been tough on us. But it’s been much, much tougher on him and his family. Doesn’t get any tougher than this battle. We are just all here for him,” said Cone.