Simon Enciso shoots down accusations he hurt Mikey on purpose

SIMON Enciso shot down accusations he tried to hurt an opposing player on purpose in San Miguel’s Game 2 victory over TNT in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

Enciso went to social media and made it clear he’s not one who advocates dirty plays.

“Never in my life have I been a dirty player!” the San Miguel guard posted on Twitter a day after the Beermen’s 109-100 win against the Tropang Giga tied the best-of-seven title series at 1-1.

“I don’t even FLOP!”

Enciso obviously was replying to allegations he purposely fell on Mikey Williams while trying to fight a pick and keep up with the TNT guard early in the first quarter of their game on Wednesday night.

As Enciso fell on the floor from a collision with Kelly Williams, his entire weight crashed on Williams’ left leg, leaving the prolific Fil-Am guard grimacing in pain.

The 30-year-old Williams was later taken out and limped his way to the locker room to have his foot re-taped.

Even though he came back to play, Williams admitted the injured ankle bothered him for the rest of the game.

“I didn’t see the play. All I remembered is me being on the floor,” the TNT sophomore later said. “I just tried to push my team and try to play on it, but it was hurting the whole game.”

The injured foot limited Williams’ mobility and held him to just seven points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field and none in the second half.

The numbers were a far cry crom the 21-point performance he had in an 86-84 TNT win during the series opener.

While the incident was all part of the game, Enciso appeared to be relishing all the hate being peddled against him.

“Lol y’all really be hating. I love it!,” said San Miguel’s Fil-Am playmaker.

