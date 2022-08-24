Pain no barrier as Mikey Williams vows to bounce back in Game 3

MIKEY WIlliams is not making excuses, but he admitted the sprained ankle he suffered early in the first quarter factored in his limited output in the Game 2 loss of TNT against San Miguel in the PBA Philippine Cup Finals.

The Tropang Giga scoring machine was held to only seven points on 3-of-10 shooting from the floor as the Beermen bounced back from their heartbreaking loss in Game 1 with a 109-100 win at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Williams, 30, went down with the injury just five minutes into the game after Simon Enciso fell on his ankle while setting up a play for the Tropang Giga.

He hurriedly went to the TNT locker room hurting and limping, and returned to the game at the 4:55 mark of the first quarter.

But the Fil-Am guard said he wasn't feeling better after that.

"I just tried to push my team and try to play on it. But it was hurting the whole game," he said.

Asked about the incident, Williams said everything was a blur to him.

"I didn't see the play. All I remembered is me being on the floor," said the 46th season Rookie of the Year. "So I have to sit on the locker room."

William's output was a far cry from the 21 points he dropped on the Beermen in TNT's 86-84 win in Game 1.

Worse, he failed to scored in the second half, where the Beermen really put a separation between them and the Tropang Giga after the first two quarters ended up in a tight 51-all count.

But he vowed to come much prepared in Friday's Game 3 come hell or high water.

"I'll be ready for Game 3," said Williams. "I'll figure it out how to do better."

