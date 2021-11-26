Simon Camacho excited to begin bright new chapter in career

SIMON Camacho is excited to finally get an opportunity to show his skills in the PBA stage.

After an MVP performance in the maiden Filbasket league, Camacho was signed by Phoenix for the 2021 Governors’ Cup - two years after being selected 34th overall but left unsigned by TNT in the PBA rookie draft.

“Sobrang saya kasi nagbunga na din ‘yung mga pinaghirapan ko,” said Camacho on Friday.

Months before signing with Phoenix, Camacho had thought about giving up basketball due to the absence of leagues during the pandemic. He had a change of heart and finally got a call from Medical Depot for the Filbasket Subic Championship.

RELATED ARTICLES RELATED ARTICLES

The 25-year-old Camacho said he has been training with the team since Tuesday, even days before the official announcement was made, as he begins a bright new chapter of his career.

Phoenix coach Topex Robinson sees Camacho as a perfect fit to the team, especially after his performance in the Filbasket where the former Adamson Falcon asserted himself as a premier rebounder and lockdown defender.

Continue reading below ↓

The 25-year-old Camacho averaged 13.2 points, 12.1 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 3.6 blocks for Medical Depot in the Filbasket.

Camacho a 'perfect fit'

“He fits the personality and style of play that we are looking for. He just needs an opportunity,” Robinson said.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Now that he is in the PBA, Camacho promised to give his all for the Fuel Masters as one of the power forwards of the squad. He also vowed to work harder than he did by his lonesome during the pandemic.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“Basta po mabigyan ako ng chance, gagawin ko po 'yung best ko para makatulong sa team. And mas mag-effort ako para mas mag-improve pa po ako,” said Camacho. “Pakita ko lang daw laro ko and 'wag mahiya. Keep working hard lang lagi.”

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.