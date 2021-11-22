Simon Camacho named Filbasket Most Valuable Player

SIMON Camacho was adjudged as the MVP of the Filbasket Subic Championship.

The former Adamson big man averaged 14.3 points, 12.3 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 1.5 steals, and 3.6 blocks per outing for Medical Depot, which reached the quarterfinals.

Camacho was also part of the All-Filbasket Tournament Team along with Orlan Wamar of San Juan, Michael Mabulac of AICC Manila, Renz Palma of Nueva Ecija, and Thomas Torres of Muntinlupa.

It was a big achievement for Camacho, who had second-thoughts about pursuing his basketball career. He earlier told Spin.ph bared he almost quit because of the absence of leagues despite his efforts to stay in shape during the pandemic.

Wamar and Mabulac made it to the all-tournament team after helping their respective teams reach the finals. Wamar averaged 13.2 points, 3.6 rebounds, 4.0 assists, and 2.1 steals, while Mabulac had 12.8 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.4 assists.

Palma had 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists, and 2.5 steals of the Bespren, while Torres had 14.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.8 steals for the Defenders.

