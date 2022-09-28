Scottie Thompson reveals reason behind switch in jersey number

SCOTTIE Thompson officially switched to Barangay Ginebra jersey No. 9 on Wednesday, stressing the number has a sentimental value to him.

“Anniversary namin ng wife ko kaya pinili ko na yung nine,” said the reigning PBA MVP when asked about his decision to discard jersey No. 6 that has become synonymous to him dating back to his college days at University of Perpetual Help.

Thompson though, didn't mention specifically what anniversary he's celebrating with wife Jinky Serrano.

The pride of Davao Del Sur initially used No. 16 when he was still with the Altas’ Team B, but began using the No. 6 when he finally made it in the school’s Team A.

“Nag-start ako No. 16 nung team B. (Pero) nung Team A, walang ibang number kaya nag No. 6 ako,” he recalled.

The 29-year-old Thompson is likewise aware about the historical significance of jersey No. 6 in Barangay Ginebra lore, having been previously used by two of the franchise’s popular players in the past, namely Dondon Ampalayo, the 1986 Rookie of the Year, and Noli Locsin.

“So respeto na lang para sa mga legend natin,” he said.

The jersey switch however, wasn’t too kind for Thompson, at least for this night against Rain or Shine, which drubbed the Kings, 93-71, to spoil Ginebra’s debut game in the Commissioner’s Cup.

Thompson was held to just a single point on 0-of-4 shooting, but he did grab 10 rebounds and had two assists.

But the Ginebra guard said there’s no excuses for the 22-point blowout.

“Wala talo talaga and nag-struggle kami as a team,” he said. “Ganun talaga, siyempre mostly merong bagong adjustment. Pero sabi nga ni coach Tim (Cone) huwag munang mag-panic kasi early into the conference pa lang ito.”

