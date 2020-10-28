RoS OT win over Ginebra the most watched PBA bubble game on livestream

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY – The PBA Philippine Cup tussle between Rain or Shine and Barangay Ginebra just registered the highest recorded livestream viewers in the league bubble.

The thrilling game which went into overtime, registered a total of 177.8 K viewers in ONE Sports’ Facebook Live airing on Tuesday night won by the Elasto Painters, 85-82.

The huge numbers came just a day after Calvin Abueva’s highly-anticipated comeback in the league drew 120,000 viewers in Phoenix Super LPG’s 114-110 victory over NLEX.

Continue reading below ↓

Like the Fuel Masters-Road Warriors’ outing, the Rain or Shine-Ginebra match was not aired on free tv since it didn’t fall under the league’s regular airing schedule over TV5 set over Wednesday, Friday, and Sunday.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

The game saw the Kings battling back from an early 15-point deficit and led 76-73 with 6.3 seconds left before Rey Nambatac hit the game-tying three-pointer to send the game into overtime.

Beau Belga then came huge in the extra period, hitting a clutch trey with 1:29 left in the game that gave the Elasto Painters an 83-78 cushion which they held on until the end.

SEE ALSO SEE ALSO

Belga led Rain or Shine (4-1) with 20 points and 10 rebounds, while Scottie Thompson almost had an identical numbers of 21 points and 10 boards in a losing cause for Ginebra (4-2).

___

Spin fans unite at the Spin Viber Community! Join the growing community now and complete the experience by subscribing to the Spin Chatbot.