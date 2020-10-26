PBA livestream hits season-high, thanks to fiery Abueva comeback

BEAST brings monster ratings.

Calvin Abueva's first PBA game in 16 months lured over 120,000 viewers to ONE Sports' Facebook Live livestream, easily the highest recorded during the resumption of play in the PBA bubble in Clark.

Abueva didn’t disappoint his fans as he put up impressive numbers, tallying 21 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists as the Fuel Masters pulled off a 114-110 victory over NLEX for their second straight win.

When told about the large number of people who watched his first game back, Abueva was surprised but already felt the outpouring of support from during an indefinite suspension that stretched for 16 months.

“Actually, hindi ko inexpect na ganun,” said Abueva. “Naramdaman ko ang suporta nila."

PHOTO: PBA Images

Abueva also took the opportunity to thank the fans who supportive him during a difficult stage of his career.

“Maski saan, maski kanino, sinusuportahan ako. Hindi ko naman binaliwa at pinagsikapan ko hangga’t mapunta ako dito uli,” said Abueva.

ONE Sports' FB Live video has garnered 723,000 views as of posting time.