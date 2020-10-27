Beau Belga proves basher wrong with big baskets vs Ginebra in OT

SMART CLARK GIGA CITY - A hater just brought the best out of Beau Belga.

The Rain or Shine veteran admitted taking as a challenge the bashing he got from a social media hater the morning of Rain or Shine's 85-82 overtime win against Barangay Ginebra on Tuesday night at the Angeles University Foundation gym.

Belga finished with 20 points, 10 rebounds and four assists and hit a dagger trey that gave Rain or Shine an 83-78 lead in the final minute and a half minute of the extra period.

PHOTO: PBA Images

Continue reading below ↓

That should be enough to silence his basher, right?

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

"May isa akong motivation today. This morning may isang hater na binatikos ako sa social media na puro pananakit lang daw ang ginagawa ko sa PBA," said Belga.

"And I just want to prove it tonight. So yun ang naging challenge ko sa sarili."

Belga later admitted he was hurt by the allegations, adding he's just actually playing his game.

"Medyo masakit kasi nilalaro mo lang yung laro mo, tapos mahuhusgahan ka ng ganun katindi. Medyo offensive para sa akin," he said.

"Actually ang gusto ko lang manalo and to prove myself kung ano yung worth ko dito sa liga, kung ano yung kakayahan ko, kung ano yung kaya at puwede ko pang gawin aside dun sa pagiging bruiser ko, sa sinasabi nila sa akin na pagiging tirador ko. Naging maganda ang outcome."

The outcome had Rain or Shine regaining the solo lead with a 4-1 record, just above Barangay Ginebra which suffered a second straight loss for a 4-2 slate.

Continue reading below ↓