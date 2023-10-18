Newlywed Jeron Teng moves to SMB on two-year contract

JUST days after getting hitched, Jeron Teng got a new lease on life in his PBA career.

Teng, who became a free agent after he was released by Converge, signed a two-year contract with the Beermen on Wednesday in the presence of SMC sports director Alfrancis Chua and his agent Danny Espiritu.

The signing comes just days after the former La Salle star wed longtime girlfriend and former UAAP courtside reporter Jeanine Tsoi in ceremonies held at the San Agustin Church in Intramuros, Manila.

It also came almost a month when Converge made the decision not to sign Teng to a new contract after his old deal expired at the end of last season.

The deal also brought Teng to the team where his dad Alvin spent a good part of his long PBA career from 1986 to 1994. The elder Teng was part of the legendary Beermen side that won a grand slam in 1989.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Before being signed by SMB, there were talks that Teng would be brought to NorthPort, primarily to fill the void left by Arwind Santos.

San Miguel will just be the third PBA team for the 6-2 Teng, who was selected fifth overall by Alaska in the 2017 rookie draft and played for the Aces until the franchise's sale to Converge reunited Teng with his college coach Aldin Ayo.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascaño

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

At San Miguel, the 29-year old's size and brute strength and improved shooting range bring a new dimension to the 2 and 3 spots where he will compete for minutes with CJ Perez, Vic Manuel, Jericho Cruz, Marcio Lassiter and Rodney Brondial.

The Beermen under Jorge Gallent will have enough time to integrate Teng in the system since they won't be making their PBA Commissioner's Cup debut until November 17 in a game against NLEX.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The new PBA season unfolds on Nov. 5 with a game pitting Magnolia against TNT.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph