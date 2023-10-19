Fukushima Firebonds release Robert Bolick upon his request

THE FUKUSHIMA Firebonds have released Robert Bolick, the Japan B.League team announced on Thursday.

Team president Hajime Nishida said the Firebounds granted the wish of Bolick to leave the ballclub following several discussions between the two parties.

“(Bolick) recently expressed his intention to leave the club, and the club held many discussions, but Bolick was firm in his intentions, and in the end we decided to respect his wishes,” said Nishida in a statement.

Bolick, through his agent, later explained that his wife Cassandra's pregnancy prompted the decision to seek his release from the B.League club.

Bolick signed with the Japan B.League second division side last May after his contract with NorthPort expired at the end of the 47th season of the PBA.

The decision meant Bolick walked away from a multi-million-peso contract that was two years guaranteed [at close to a million pesos a month, according to sources] and had a player's option for a third season.

The former San Beda star, however, has played just one game with the Firebonds this season, compiling 10 points, five rebounds, and two assists in 18 minutes of play against Yamagata last October 7.

