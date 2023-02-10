Bolick says nothing certain beyond short-term extension with NorthPort

AMID continued speculation about his future, Robert Bolick assured his complete focus in on NorthPort after signing a contract extension extending until the end of the current PBA season.

Although it took a while for both parties to agree on a deal after his initial contract expired at the end January, Bolick said he savoring a little peace of mind after signing a conference-long deal last week.

Bolick was also quick to shrug off the impasse prior to the signing of the extension, saying his old deal expired in the middle of the conference therefore making the negotiations a little more tricky.

“Habang may kontrata ako, may peace of mind ako. ‘Yun lang naman ang gusto ng player. Auto-extend, wala namang problema. Dito, lalaro ako sa team na ‘to,” said Bolick following NorthPort’s 115-100 defeat to Barangay Ginebra.

“Mas maganda na after season na lang para mag-focus kami sa season. At ‘yung ang ginagawa namin,” said Bolick.

Bolick also brushed aside speculations in relation to his destination at the end of the season, including a possible stint in Taiwan and other overseas destinations.

“Nakakatawa lang ‘yung mga speculations. Nasa bahay lang ako. Pero ganun talaga. Alam nyo naman, may responsibilidad ako sa team. Dinraft ako ng NorthPort. ‘Yung rights ko nandito. ‘Yung puso ko, maglalaro, nandito sa kanila hangga’t matapos ang kontrata ko,” said Bolick.

“’Yung speculation na ‘yun, wala ‘yun. ‘Yung ano ko, nasa NorthPort, nandito ako para ibigay ang best ko. Nagkataon lang na expiring ang contract ko.

"Hindi lang sa basketball [ito], sa NBA, kahit saang liga, mga trabaho, hindi naman na kapag nag-usap kayo, okay na agad. Siyempre may mga usapan ‘yun. Siyempre, boss namin dito sa NorthPort, busy rin naman sila. May mga negosyong malalaki. Usap, medyo hindi kami nagka-ano, pero ganun talaga,” said Bolick.

Bolick scored 30 points upon his return but couldn't save NorthPort from falling to a 0-5 win-loss record, but the former San Beda star insisted the Batang Pier can bounce back.

“Bagong import, kakarating ko lang, nagkakapaan pa. Pero at least, lumaban kami. ‘Yun ang importante. Gulat nga ako sa laro ko. Tagal ko nang hindi nakapaglaro. At least kahit papano, medyo nandoon tayo,” said Bolick.