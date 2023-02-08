Robert Bolick returns for NorthPort after signing conference-long deal

ROBERT Bolick and NorthPort have finally come to terms on a short-term deal that will enable the star guard to play for the Batang Pier on Friday against Barangay Ginebra in the PBA Governors’ Cup.

Team manager Pido Jarencio confirmed that Bolick has signed a contract extension to play for the rest of the 47th season. Jarencio added Bolick has already started practicing in preparation for the Friday contest against Ginebra.

Bolick’s previous contract expired in January, and there have been rumors of him leaving the country to sign an offer to play abroad particularly in Taiwan.

For now, Bolick has opted to stay home and play for the team that picked him No. 3 overall in the 2018 draft, at least, until the end of the ongoing Governors’ Cup.

“Okay na ‘yung extension at nagpa-practice na siya. Maglalaro na siya,” said Jarencio.

Although he is in the active roster, Bolick has not played for NorthPort this conference as his contract came to an end. Still, Bolick sat on the team’s bench in street clothes until recently when his contract expired.

Bolick’s presence hopes to bolster NorthPort’s chances of picking up its first win against Barangay Ginebra. The Batang Pier are currently at the bottom of the standings along with Rain or Shine on 0-4 win-loss records.

Aside from Bolick, NorthPort has also been missing Arwind Santos due to an injury, leaving Arvin Tolentino and Roi Sumang to lead the local charge for the Batang Pier.