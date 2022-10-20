RJ Jazul clears air on Nambatac's non-bearing 3 that led to death threats

RJ Jazul came to the defense of fellow Letran product Rey Nambatac over a non-bearing three-pointer in a 2020 PBA Philippine Cup elimination-round game in the Clark bubble that riled bettors and a netizen who issued death threats to the Rain or Shine guard and partner Keisha Ancheta.

Fans felt Nambatac spoiled bets on point-spread and ending games by hitting a long three-pointer at the buzzer as Rain or Shine still lost to Phoenix, 90-88, in the final eliminations game at the Angeles University Foundation gym in November 2020.

Among the online posts that ridiculed Nambatac was a meme where the creator placed a conversation bubble on Jazul, who was standing beside Nambatac, saying, “Bakit mo pa tinira?”

Two years after the controversy, Jazul aired his side on SPIN Zoom In, revealing what he said was the opposite of the words on the meme.

The veteran Fuel Masters gunner explained that the photo on the meme happened during the play before the controversial three-pointer.

Coming off a timeout with Phoenix up, 88-85, Jazul thought Nambatac, who was steadily building a reputation as a clutch scorer, would take a three-pointer to tie the game.

“I was guarding Rey Nambatac and he was the one inbounding the ball, so sa isip ko, hindi titira ‘to kasi siya i-inbound eh,” Jazul explained. “As a player and as a coaching mind, kung siya magi-inbound, tapos konti na lang yung oras, they cannot afford to take more seconds just for him to get the ball, or unless handoff.”

True enough, the E-Painters ran a play for Javee Mocon, who ended up missing his shot, leading to Jason Perkins getting the defensive rebound, drawing a foul, and hitting two free throws to extend the lead to five.

While Perkins was on the foul line, Jazul and Nambatac stood beside each other behind the three-point line and the former wondered why the RoS play wasn’t designed for the latter.

“Kuwentuhan kami, tabi kami sa above three-points (line), for rebounding position, sabi ko, ‘bakit hindi ikaw ang play?’” Jazul said. “He was saying something na I don’t want to disclose.”

After Perkins’ free throws, Nambatac took his turn to take a three-pointer that beat the buzzer – but apparently upset bettors.

Jazul continued to encourage Nambatac during the customary handshake after the game.

“Sabi ko, ‘Sinabi ko ikaw tumira eh – nung play before that.’” Jazul said. “Tapos na yung game, so I can say whatever I want…kasi kaibigan ko naman siya. In a player’s mind, kasi ganun naman, may mga player na nagsasabi sa’kin, ‘That’s your shot. Tira mo yan.’”

“Even your opponent would say that to you just to have a good competition,” he added.

Jazul, though, was disappointed to see fans go as far as threatening Nambatac, who appeared on Raffy Tulfo’s Wanted Sa Radyo to bare his plan to file a case against the netizen.

“Ang daming nagalit sa kanya at sa akin din,” Jazul said. “We’re just playing our game, tapos ginawan niyo ng storya.”

“They have their right, kasi they have the platform to say it, pero hindi ibig sabihin nun na tama sila,” he added. “As a player, you know the truth.”

“Kawawa rin siya, kasi baka na-threaten siya. At least now, tapos na naman yun. Matagal na. pero just to clear din na talagang grabe naman yun. Sobra naman yung pinaratang na ganun.”

